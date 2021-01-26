Man on bike dies after being struck by vehicle in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 43-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Sumter.
The collision happened Monday at about 8:45 p.m. on Jackson Street at Miller Road, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
The man has been identified as Jermaine Williams of Sumter.
An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the incident.
