LCSD: Swansea man arrested after stabbing victim, stealing car

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Swansea man with attempted murder and carjacking.
Marshal Hogston is accused of stabbing a man and driving away with his car, officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
Witnesses told LCSD a man was dropped off in front of a home on the 300 block of Havenwood Drive on Saturday afternoon after being stabbed several times.
Investigators later determined Hogston got into the man’s car and drove away. Deputies said the two were in the man’s car at that location just moments before he was found in the home.
“Initially, we had very little information to go on after our response to the Havenwood Drive location,” Koon said. “A careful review of security video from multiple locations, including a nearby gas station, was instrumental in identifying Hogston.”
The victim, according to officials, is in serious condition.
Close friends have identified the victim as Mark Wannamaker, a school bus driver for Lexington Four.
Wannamaker is in a medically-induced coma after close friends said he was stabbed in the stomach and face.
They are raising money for his medical expenses. To donate, click or tap here.
Bond was denied for Hogston by a magistrate judge on Tuesday morning. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
