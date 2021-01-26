DHEC unveils ‘pulse survey’ on COVID-19 vaccination in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has unveiled a “pulse survey” measuring South Carolinians’ willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The eight-question survey begins by asking “Once I am eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, I plan to be vaccinated.” It also asks people’s thoughts on how safe they believe the vaccine is.
To take the survey, click here. WMBF News will follow up with DHEC for the results and will share them as soon as they’re available.
DHEC officials said Monday the vaccine is saving lives, but it will be months before enough of the population is vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.
State health officials emphasized that people must be patient, and that while they wait to be vaccinated, they must continue to follow guidelines that have been in place for nearly a year, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
