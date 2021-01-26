Adult, child jump from 2nd floor window to escape fire at Fairfield Co. home

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning house fire in Winnsboro led to a daring escape by two people who were trapped in the home, officials said.
The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Sand Creek Hills subdivision.
Crews were called to the house fire on a report of people trapped inside.
Law enforcement was the first to arrive at the home. When they tried to rescue the people who were trapped, they could not get up to the second floor because of heavy smoke, officials said.
An adult and a child in the home had to jump from a second-floor window to a lower roof to escape. Fire crews had a ladder set up at that lower roof so they could get down.
Thankfully, neither person was hurt.
The fire chief said the fire started in the kitchen and was contained to that room.
