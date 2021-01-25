Conway Girl Scout sending cookies to military members

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made operating a business a little more difficult. And the Girl Scouts are no exception.
This is only Maya Bach’s second year selling the famous Do-si-dos and Samoas. But each time, COVID-19 has made the traditional Girl Scout rite of passage a little bit more complex.
“You are allowed to walk around but we chose not to. So we’ve been doing most of our sales online,” said Erin Bach, Maya’s mom.
She added they’re forgoing the in-person stand set up in front of the grocery store and avoiding the neighborhood door knock. On top of being safer, she said Maya had a better idea.
Instead of just selling cookies, she’ll collect donations and use them to buy cookies for the troops.
The girl’s uncle is among the many troops stationed at Fort Bliss. She said she thinks about all the military service members stationed at far away bases and wanted to do something to brighten their day.
Maya’s been selling cookies using an online form. She’s getting ready to ship them off by the time cookie season ends. And while it’s only her second year as a Girl Scout, this isn’t the first time she’s done something like this.
“Last year right before cookie season actually started, we shut down and we got stuck with a ton of cookies so we donated them to nurses and doctors and this year we decided to sell cookies again but make it more personal,” Bach added. “She loves people, she’s very caring, we’re very proud of her.”
