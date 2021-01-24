Woman arrested in connection with death of Hopkins man

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a Hopkins man.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested 20-year-old Jamira Davis on Monday.
Deputies were called to a house fire that occurred on January 22 around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of American Avenue in Hopkins. That’s off Horrell Hill Road near Lower Richland Boulevard.
Once crews got the fire out, they found a person’s body in the home. That person was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as 42-year-old Brandon Burden. Officials said Burden was shot several times.
Investigators with the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office believe the fire was intentionally set inside a room using an undisclosed ignition source and combustible materials.
Deputies later determined that Davis was responsible for the shooting.
Davis has been charged with murder. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.