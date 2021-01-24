FIRST ALERT- Tracking rain to start the week and temperatures in the 70s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Sunshine to start the day then increasing clouds for Sunday afternoon. A late day shower is possible (20%). Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.
· Monday is an Alert Day! Periods of heavy rain for parts of the Midlands. Isolated storms are possible. Rain chances are 50%. Highs in the 60s.
· A few early showers are expected Tuesday morning (50%). High temperatures in low 70s.
· More rain is in your forecast Wednesday into Thursday.
FIRST ALERT Monday - A warm front will cross the area and bring temperatures in the upper 60s during the day. A cold front will cross the area in the afternoon and increase the possibility of a few strong storms. Otherwise, we are expecting periods of heavy rain for the morning and afternoon. Rain chances are 50%. An isolated thunderstorm or two could develop. We’re expecting a quarter to a half inch.
A few early showers are expected Tuesday morning (50%). Then, we’ll see gradual clearing. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Sunday: Sunshine to start then more clouds for the afternoon/evening. A late day shower (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.
First Alert Monday: Periods of heavy rain ( 50%). Alert Day posted. An isolated storm is possible too. Highs in the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a few morning showers (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Periods of rain (50%). Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: A few morning showers (30%). Highs in the low 50s.
