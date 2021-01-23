2 young men dead after shooting each other over ‘failed financial transaction’ in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two young men, both in their teens, are dead after shooting each other over a “failed financial transaction” in Rowan County, deputies said.
Detectives were able to determine that the initial incident happened in a driveway on Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf.
The investigation into this incident currently continues, but detectives believe the two victims came to the driveway to complete a financial transaction.
Investigation has led detectives to believe the two victims got into the backseat of a vehicle parked in the driveway, and after a dispute, a gunfight broke out, resulting in each person being shot by the other.
Both of the victims were taken by private vehicles toward the hospital, but one victim died before reaching the emergrncy room, and was left on Grove Street in Salisbury. The other victim made it to the hospital, but died while being treated for the gunshot.
The gunshot victims were identified as 16-year-old D’andra Scott, and 19-year-old Jatice Wactor.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives continue to investigate this incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 704-216-8711, 704-216-8686 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.