Prisma Health exhausts excess vaccine allotment, calls for more doses in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Prisma Health updated the public on their vaccine distribution so far.
“Together at Prisma Health, we vaccinated more than 9,300 individuals in one day,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio
Thanks to their new rapid distribution sights, Prisma says they have burned through their excess inventory of vaccines.
Now, Prisma Health is calling for more doses to be allocated, saying the demand for the vaccine in South Carolina far exceeds the number of doses available.
“Our team will be sitting around waiting on the next shipment,” said Saccocio. “Please lend your voice to ask our government officials to ensure vaccine supply for South Carolinians.”
As of Thursday, Prisma says they have received more than 59,000 doses, adding all of them should be administered by Saturday.
According to the healthcare system, more than 100,000 South Carolinians 70 and older have already registered to receive a vaccine through Prisma.
