4 dead, others injured after car crashes into pond in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving several people in Myrtle Beach early Saturday.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Harrelson Boulevard, just west of Highway 15.
Vest said MBPD officers received a call of a single-vehicle crash found a vehicle partially submerged in a retention pond upon arriving at the scene. Police said several people were found near the vehicle with severe injuries, while some did not survive.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden later identified four victims who died in the crash, including 20-year-old Shiquan Graham and 23-year-old Thomas McDowell, both of Lake City.
22-year-old Niterria Johnson and 17-year-old and LeAna McMillian, both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, were also killed in the crash.
No other details on those who were injured were immediately available.
The MBPD is investigating the crash.
