N. Charleston elementary students express happiness, hope in letters to Biden, Harris

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston elementary students expressed their happiness and hope of meeting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in letters the children wrote for the inauguration.
“I can’t believe that there is finally a girl vice president,” said Adeline, a student at Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School in a letter to Harris. “I really want to meet you.”
“I hope you are a good leader. Also you have a pretty wife,” said Maris’Asia another student at the school who said she wished that Biden would stop COVID-19 and “stop the violence too.”
Their teacher Sara Gillispie said as her students were watching the inauguration on Wednesday they were clapping and cheering.
“As we were watching the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday you could just see the students faces light up with excitement,” she said.
Gillispie said students were also sharing their enjoyment that Harris, the first woman vice president, was elected.
“It made me so proud to be their teacher in that moment and share such a memorable historic moment with them,” she said. “I was able to encourage them at the same time that someday they too could be a President or Vice President one day!”
You could read the students’ letters below.
