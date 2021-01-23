Muschamp, USC agree to lower buyout settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has reached a settlement with former head football coach Will Muschamp regarding his payout.
According to documents obtained by WIS on Friday evening, the university was set to pay Muschamp $15.3 million after being relieved of his coaching duties with the Gamecocks. However, the settlement that Muschamp and the university agreed on was $12.9 million.
As part of the settlement, Muschamp has also agreed not to “recruit or encourage, through direct or indirect communication, a currently University football student-athlete to enter the NCAA transfer portal and/or to transfer to any other college or university.”
Muschamp was fired one day after the Gamecocks lost 59-42 on the road to Ole Miss. Prior to Muschamp’s termination, Carolina was 2-5 on the season. The team struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard during a modified All-SEC campaign due to COVID-19. Carolina surrendered 159 points in Muschamp’s final three games.
Following Muschamp’s departure, South Carolina lost its last three games under interim head coach Mike Bobo.
Muschamp was 28-30 during his tenure at South Carolina.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.