Muschamp, USC agree to lower buyout settlement
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By Emery Glover | January 22, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 9:15 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has reached a settlement with former head football coach Will Muschamp regarding his payout.

According to documents obtained by WIS on Friday evening, the university was set to pay Muschamp $15.3 million after being relieved of his coaching duties with the Gamecocks. However, the settlement that Muschamp and the university agreed on was $12.9 million.

As part of the settlement, Muschamp has also agreed not to “recruit or encourage, through direct or indirect communication, a currently University football student-athlete to enter the NCAA transfer portal and/or to transfer to any other college or university.”

Muschamp was fired one day after the Gamecocks lost 59-42 on the road to Ole Miss. Prior to Muschamp’s termination, Carolina was 2-5 on the season. The team struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard during a modified All-SEC campaign due to COVID-19. Carolina surrendered 159 points in Muschamp’s final three games.

Following Muschamp’s departure, South Carolina lost its last three games under interim head coach Mike Bobo.

Muschamp was 28-30 during his tenure at South Carolina.

