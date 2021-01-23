Coroner identifies man, woman killed in collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who were killed in a single-vehicle collision.
The accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Boyds Crossing Road near Glenn Street.
Officials say a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Boyds Crossing Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle, 21-year-old Shareka Chonto Wise and 29-year-old Ryheim Quanteze Counts, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Neither victim was wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
