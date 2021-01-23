Cayce Police investigating shooting on M Avenue

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the 500 block of M Avenue.
Officials say they responded to a shots fired call around shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a gunshot to the leg. He was transported from the scene to Richland Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.