Walmart expanding COVID-19 vaccine program to South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walmart says it will expand its COVID-19 vaccine program to several states, including South Carolina.
The retail chain said Friday that it will roll out the vaccine to “specific population groups as determined by the state this week and next.” Right now, South Carolina is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes healthcare workers and those ages 70 and older.
A company spokesperson said only a handful of select stores in the state have received the vaccine. Walmart also says more details on dates will be released at a later date.
Other states in the expansion include New Jersey, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland and Texas. Walmart will also include the city of Chicago and Puerto Rico in the program.
The company also said it has already been administered vaccines at select stores in Arkansas and New Mexico.
Click here for more information on locations in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee that are offering vaccine appointments.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.