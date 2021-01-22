‘Suspicious’ house fire kills 1 person in Hopkins, deputies say

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a house fire that killed a person in Richland County early Friday morning is “suspicious.”
The fire happened around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of American Avenue in Hopkins. That’s off Horrell Hill Road near Lower Richland Boulevard.
Once crews got the fire out, they found a person’s body in the home. That person has not yet been identified.
The Columbia Fire Department called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to the scene to investigate.
While deputies have deemed the fire “suspicious,” they have not shared any further details.
