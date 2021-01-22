SC newborn dies after testing positive for meth, mother charged with homicide

DALZELL, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse after police say her premature baby died because of her drug use.
The woman, 23-year-old Tricia Yazici, of Dalzell, was taken into custody Jan. 10 on a warrant from December.
Her newborn, who was born at 25 weeks, tested positive for methamphetamine in October 2020, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
The infant died later that same day.
An autopsy conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina concluded the baby’s death was caused by Yazici’s drug use.
“It’s tragic that the defendant’s drug abuse led to the death of her child,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We know that drug abuse can destroy a life but it’s even more painful to learn that a child’s life is lost because of it.”
Bond was denied for Yacizi and she is currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article incorrectly said the baby was 6 months old (25 weeks) when it died.
