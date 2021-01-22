LCSD: Attempted murder suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Columbia man wanted for attempted and other charges after leading deputies on a chase through Lexington and Richland counties on Thursday.
According to LCSD, 29-year-old Devin Boineau was spotted by deputies driving a car reported as stolen. When deputies tried to pull Boineau over, he refused and the chase began on I-26.
Boineau made his way onto I-77 and crossed into Richland County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were able to use a tire deflation device to get the vehicle stopped and Boineau was arrested near East Boundary Road.
Boineau will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest.
Boineau’s attempted murder charge stems from a December 3 incident near Gaston where deputies said he shot a man.
He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
