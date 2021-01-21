Deputies arrest Dorchester Co. man accused of damaging church, van

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Dorchester County man accused of damaging a church and a van in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Richard Matthews of St. George who has been charged with malicious injury to a place of worship, trespassing, breaking into a motor vehicle and malicious injury to personal property.
“This just low of the low, damaging a church building,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It took a while, but we finally determined the identity of this individual.”
Matthews’ charges stem from investigation on Aug. 26, 2020 when deputies responded to a Holly Hill church after a caller reported damage to the facility.
“New Galilee Christian Church members said they had discovered a stained-glass window had been smashed and a window on the church’s van was also broken,” OCSO officials said. “A window in the front door was also smashed. A cinder block was located inside of the facility, a warrant indicates.”
A report states security video taken from the church showed a shirt-less male walking around the Coach Road facility multiple times after having slept in the van for several hours.
Damage to the house of worship and van was estimated to be more than $5,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
Matthews received a bond of $10,587 during a hearing on Wednesday.
