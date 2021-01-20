S.C. couple charged with homicide by child abuse, SLED says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A man and woman have been charged with homicide by child abuse in connection with the death of a juvenile, according to Justin Lee Campbell, a spokesperson with the City of Simpsonville.
Jerry A. Robinson, 34, and Ariel S. Robinson, 29, were arrested Tuesday by Simpsonville police, Campbell said.
According to Campbell, Simpsonville police responded to a home on Sellwood Circle around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday in reference to an unresponsive juvenile victim.
The victim was later pronounced dead after being taken to Prisma Hospital, Campbell said.
The 3-year-old girl died from blunt-force injuries, according to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans.
He ruled her death a homicide.
Homicide by child abuse carries a sentence of 20 years up to life in prison, Campbell said.
