R1 cancels games, practices slated to be held Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One has canceled all games and practices within the district scheduled to take place on January 20.
Basketball games affected by the cancellation have been rescheduled.
Here is a look at a list of rescheduled middle school basketball games:
January 25
5:30 p.m. - Crayton vs. Heyward Gibbes (girls)
7 p..m. - Crayton vs. Hopkins (boys)
January 30
9 a.m. - W.A. Perry vs. Sanders (girls)
10:15 a.m. - W.A. Perry vs. Sanders (boys)
11:30 a.m. - Crayton vs. Heyward Gibbes (boys)
12:45 p.m. - Hopkins vs. St. Andrews (girls)
1:30 p.m. - Hopkins vs. St. Andrews (boys)
These games will also be livestreamed, according to district officials.
