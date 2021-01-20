Pelham hired as new athletics director, head football coach at White Knoll

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Nicholas Pelham has been named the new athletics director and head football coach at White Knoll High.
Pelham previously served at Dutch Fork as the Silver Foxes’ defensive coordinator. He was on the Dutch Fork coaching staff for four seasons under head coach Tom Knotts. Pelham proved to be instrumental in the Silver Foxes’ championship reign, where they captured five consecutive state championships and posted an overall record of 65-1-1.
“I have been fortunate to work in programs that have had great players and coaches,” said Pelham. “I am extremely excited to get started at White Knoll High School and create relationships with the players, their families, and our staff. We will work hard to create a cohesive and successful program where while we compete for championships, players have positive experiences.
Pelham boasts 24 years of coaching experience dating back to his days at Onsted High School in Michigan. He also had stints in the Midlands as an assistant at Richland Northeast and Westwood.
Pelham replaces Dean Howell, who will leave White Knoll after serving as the school’s athletics director and head football coach for eight years.
