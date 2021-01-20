Officials searching for dog that belonged to couple found dead in Camden house fire

By WIS News 10 Staff | January 19, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 11:19 PM

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a dog that belonged to the couple that was found dead inside a house fire.

Piper, a 10-week old Lagotto Romagnolo puppy, belonged to Steven and Nancy Hales.

The bodies of Steven Hales and Nancy Hales were found on January 10 after officials extinguished the fire at their home on Lyttleton Street. The cause of death for both victims has been ruled a homicide.

Piper has not been seen since the incident.

The Black River Search and Rescue Animal Tracking Team assisted the Camden Police Department to search for Piper last week. The results of the search led officials to believe that Piper escaped the home.

Officials want to locate Piper so she can be given to the Hales’ next of kin. Anyone with information about Piper’s whereabouts is urged to contact Camden Police Department through Kershaw County Dispatch at 803-425-6035.

