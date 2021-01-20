Prisma to allow those 70+ to make vaccine appointments in person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health officials have just announced a new effort to help people who are 70 and older make COVID-19 vaccine appointments in person rather than online or over the phone.
This effort will begin immediately for anyone eligible to get the vaccine -- those in the phase 1A group.
People who are 70 and older who do not have internet access or need help scheduling a vaccine appointment can take advantage of this new service.
When a person goes to make an appointment in person, they will also receive the vaccine that same day, Prisma said -- as long as there is capacity when they arrive.
Help will be available at every Prisma Health site except Richland Hospital in Columbia. However, there is a vaccination site in Columbia that people may visit for help (see below).
To help with the large number of people who want to get the vaccine, Prisma is opening two new, large-scale community vaccination sites -- one in Greenville and one in Columbia.
Officials said right now, “most Prisma Health hospital vaccination sites are taking a limited number of same-day registration/vaccination.”
Prisma warned that in-person help to schedule vaccine appointments will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis, with previously-scheduled appointments taking priority.
They told people who may want to make an appointment in person to expect long wait times during which they may have to stand in line.
For that reason, Prisma does urge people to schedule appointments through its website. People may also call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762) for assistance.
The medical group is also developing a toolkit to help community partners assist those 70 and older make vaccination appointments.
“We’ve mobilized all hands on deck from Prisma Health trying to get vaccines in the arms of South Carolinians,” Prisma Health Chief Clinical Officer Rick Scott said. “The over 70s population does not necessarily have access to computers, may not be used to getting emails on their cellphones or communicating through them so although the scheduling system through VAMS has been cumbersome we are working hard to try and drop those barriers.”
Prisma also addressing claims that people not in phase 1a have received the vaccine early without meeting the phase 1a qualifications.
“There is an honor system in America and sometimes people do step in front of the line when they shouldn’t,” Scott explained.
Adding Prisma is doing what they can to make sure people cant take advantage of the system.
“Our staff is doing the best that they can to screen people, check drivers licenses make sure you’re over 70,” Scott said.
Here are the two large-scale Prisma vaccination sites which currently offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:
Prisma Health Drive-Thru Vaccination Site in Columbia, SC
- 22 National Guard Rd., Columbia, SC 29201 (Gamecock Park near UofSC Williams Brice Stadium)
- The drive-through vaccination site is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- This vaccine site is for appointments through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).
- Limited assistance and vaccine slots for individuals 70+ without computer and/or smart phone access; requires waiting in drive-thru line.
Prisma Health Vaccination Site in Greenville, SC
- 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville, SC 29605 (near Greenville Memorial Hospital).
- The vaccination site, located inside the former Kmart building, is open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- This vaccine site is for appointments confirmed through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).
- Limited assistance and vaccine slots for individuals 70+ without computer and/or without smart phone access; requires waiting in line.
