Lee Co. elementary school teacher dies

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Lee County School District have announced the death of 4K teacher Ms. Darnell Laws.
District officials said Laws died on Saturday, January 16.
“I have known Ms. Darnell Lawsfor several years,” said Lee County interim superintendent Bernard McDaniel, Sr. “She is an outstanding educator as well as a wonderful and kind person. She will be sorely missed by the Lee County School District family.”
Previously, Laws worked as a bus monitor, substitute teacher, and a long-term substitute teacher with the Lee County School District. Before joining Lee County, Laws was an early childhood executive program director, a lead early childhood teacher, a pre-kindergarten teacher, and a teacher assistant in New York.
A cause of death has not been released.
A memorial service will be held for Laws at 2 p.m. on January 22 at Florence Memorial Gardens.
