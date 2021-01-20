Law enforcement outnumber protestors at the SC State House on Inauguration Day

“Over the years, obviously we’ve had to prepare for events like this, peaceful protests. Some that we didn’t think would maybe not be quite so peaceful, so it’s one of those things where we have a playbook to work by,” said Chief Mark Keel, the head of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. " And we put all our folks together who work up details and they came up with a plan. And we staffed a plan. And we have a plan in place to provide the people to express their First Amendment rights to free speech,” Keel added.