Kroger to distribute limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kroger has announced it has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute in South Carolina.
Kroger pharmacies will administer the doses in accordance with each jurisdiction’s rollout plans.
Health care workers, long-term care facilities’ staff and residents, seniors 70 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
It will be available at the locations listed below:
- 1028 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Columbia, SC, 29203, USA
- 7467 St Andrews Rd., Irmo, SC 29063
- 3403 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204
- 10136 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29229
- 1795 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803
For more information click here.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.