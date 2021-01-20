Kroger to distribute limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in SC

Kroger to distribute limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in SC
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 20, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 4:36 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kroger has announced it has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute in South Carolina.

Kroger pharmacies will administer the doses in accordance with each jurisdiction’s rollout plans.

Health care workers, long-term care facilities’ staff and residents, seniors 70 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

It will be available at the locations listed below:

  • 1028 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Columbia, SC, 29203, USA
  • 7467 St Andrews Rd., Irmo, SC 29063
  • 3403 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204
  • 10136 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29229
  • 1795 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803

For more information click here.

