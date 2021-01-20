I-26 WB lanes in Orangeburg Co. blocked due to overturned tractor trailer

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes of I-26 westbound lanes in Orangeburg County are blocked Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers with Highway Patrol say there is an overturned tractor trailer near the 154 mile marker.
Authorities suggested the following detours.
Detour #1: If you are traveling west on I-26, get off at the 154 mile marker and take US-301 South into Orangeburg.
Detour #2: Get off of I-26 west at the 154 mile marker and travel south on US-301. Make a right onto the US-21 bypass. Make another right onto SC-33 and get onto the ramp for I-26 west at the 149 mile marker.
