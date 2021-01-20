First Alert Forecast: A few showers Thursday & Friday - Heavier rain Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After what was a beautiful day today across the Midlands with sunshine and 60s. We’ll see a chance for showers both Thursday and Friday, a dry weekend but then heavier rain for Monday which is now a First Alert Weather Day!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Dry and quiet this evening and tonight with increasing clouds
· A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday (30%). It’s not much rain at all. Most areas under .25″.
· Cooler weather is expected for the weekend with sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s.
· Heavier rain on the way for Monday with even a few storms possible. Could see up to 1.5″ of rain. Alert Day has been posted.
First Alert Weather Story:
A quiet evening expected with temps falling through the 50s and eventually into the 30s when you wake up Thursday AM. Increasing clouds overnight tonight with a few showers expected Thursday (30%). We’re not expecting much rain at all. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
A few more showers are expected Friday as well. Temps will once again be in the mid 50s. Again, not expecting much rain. Between Thursday and Friday, rain totals will be under .25″.
As skies clear temps drop into the low 30s Saturday morning. Highs are in the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Expecting more sunshine on Saturday but more clouds for Sunday.
The chance of rain goes up to 60% Monday as our next big low pressure system moves in. Alert Day has been posted. We could see a few storms as well. Rain totals between .5″ to 1.5″. Temps will soar into the mid 60s on Monday.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with temps falling into the 30s.
Thursday: Temps in the mid 50s with a 30% chance of a few showers.
Friday: Temps in the mid 50s with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of a few showers.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with cooler temps in the low 50s.
Sunday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 50s.
Alert Day Monday: Areas of rain (60%). A few storms possible. Up to 1.5″ of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
