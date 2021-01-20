FBI makes first federal arrest in North Carolina related to U.S. Capitol insurrection

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) -The FBI has made its first federal arrest of a North Carolina man on charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
Late Tuesday afternoon, special agents and officers arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina.
Spencer was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville and had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro.
Spencer is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.
State Department of Public Safety records show Spencer has a lengthy record, including multiple felonies and felon in possession of a firearm.
This is the FBI’s first federal arrest in North Carolina related to the insurrection.
At least six people died after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., forcing Congress to evacuate as lawmakers counted electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. The chaos erupted shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term and vowing “we will never concede.”
One woman was shot and killed by police after breaching the Capitol and attempting to enter the House chamber. Three others died as a result of “medical emergencies,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Two Capitol police officers who responded to the assault died.
