DHEC leaders say state is receiving its fair-share of COVID-19 doses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control leaders worked to dispel the idea South Carolina is receiving fewer doses per capita than its neighbors.
As of Wednesday, CDC data shows South Carolina is ranked last in the nation with doses distributed from the federal government per 100,000 people.
In response to rising concerns over the issue, state legislators sent a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham over in the past week.
In her routine call with journalists, DHEC Interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler said DHEC was able to contact federal health officials over the issue.
She said after the data was reviewed the CDC, DHEC, and Operation Warp Speed were in agreement that the state is receiving its fair share.
She said the doses distributed only reflected those sent to the state for the federal-pharmacy partnership for vaccinating long-term care facilities.
She said it does not reflect what the state has already allocated to that effort.
“Unlike many states, South Carolina immediately allocated to the long-term care facility program, the entire amount of doses that were going to be needed to ensure that every resident and staff member of the long-term care facilities in the state were able to receive both doses of the vaccine,” she said.
“Meanwhile a lot of other states instead chose to allocate their doses to that program on a continuous, ongoing, as-needed basis and for that reason, those states have had more doses shipped into their states to-date,”
In DHEC’s Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell echoed the idea that South Carolina is receiving an appropriate number of doses.
She said the CDC’s data does not reflect an accurate ratio of South Carolina’s population to the doses it received.
“We’ve looked at that, and our pro-rata allocations to South Carolina are not less. That’s some sort of myth that’s being perpetuated,” she said.
