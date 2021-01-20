Day ready to mold Gamecocks on and off the field as strength and conditioning coach

“Number one thing, it is my responsibility, it is the staff’s responsibility to know these men and we are beginning that process right now,” Day said. “I want to know the worst thing that’s ever happened to you, the best thing that’s ever happened to you, your biggest dream, your biggest fear, what happened between your mom, what happened between your dad, because we’re not coaching sets and reps and GPS units and are we gonna do the power clean today? Are we gonna do the bench? Yeah, we’ll figure all that out, but let’s be able to communicate. Let’s be able to connect with these people. If you and I share time and struggle, then you and I begin to care about each other. My heartstrings are connected to your heartstrings and whatever pulls on me pulls on you. So, start with that. Then, let’s build really physical, tough, resilient people that just keep bringing it over and over and over and over and over.”