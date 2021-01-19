VACCINE TEAM: Answering your COVID-19 vaccine & scheduling questions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across South Carolina, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.
Q1: How can I register for a vaccine at my local Publix?
A: According to Publix, all available COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix have been claimed. A note on Publix’s website says:
“All available COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix Pharmacy have been claimed. Additional appointments will be announced as Publix receives more inventory. Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.”
You can find more information on the Publix vaccine appointments here.
Q2: I am a diabetic and a caretaker, should I get the vaccine?
A: Current guidance suggests that all people with underlying conditions should consult with their health care provider because getting the vaccine.
The CDC says on their website under their “vaccination consideration” page that, “COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to people with underlying medical conditions provided they have not had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine... People with autoimmune conditions may receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, they should be aware that no data are currently available on the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for them”
Q3: Do people who currently have COVID-19 still need to get the shot?
A: For people who are currently diagnosed with COVID-19 the CDC says that people who currently have the vaccine, they should wait until they have recovered.
According to their website, “vaccination of persons with known current COVID-19 infection should be deferred until the person has recovered from the acute illness (if the person had symptoms) and criteria have been met for them to discontinue isolation.
This recommendation also applies, “to persons who develop COVID-19 before receiving any vaccine doses as well as those who develop COVID-19 infection after the first dose of the vaccine but before receipt of the second dose.”
Q4: I was told I need to schedule my 2nd vaccine appointment after I got my first dose, but there are no appointments available currently – what do I do?
A: There are a few facets to this question, the first being that scheduling a second appointment does depend on your vaccine provider.
According to the South Carolina Vaccine distribution plan, VAMS, the system used to schedule vaccine appointments, should trigger a reminder to schedule that second appointment. The plan also outlines that the providers of the vaccine should be giving reminders as well through their mechanisms as well.
On a call yesterday, DHEC said that people should not leave their first appointment without knowing that your second appointment is booked.
However, the timing of the second vaccine dose is fluid. According to SC DHEC, “Get your 2nd dose as close as possible to the recommended timing (21 days after 1st dose for Pfizer, 28 days after for Moderna vaccines). However, it is OK if the second dose of vaccine needs to be delayed past the usual time. There is no maximum interval between the 1st and 2nd dose for the vaccine.”
