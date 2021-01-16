Suspect detained following high-speed chase in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been detained following a high-speed chase with the Chester City Police Department and Highway Patrol.
The chase began on SC #9 west and went into Union County. The vehicle then returned to Chester County, exceeding speeds of 100 mph.
The vehicle then traveled down SC Highway #97 and turned onto Hardin Strait Road. While on Hardin Strait Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, hit a tree, and flipped over.
The driver, 30-year-old LaGeorge Raul Jackson, was immediately taken into custody and transported by EMS to an area hospital.
Jackson has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen car, and a seatbelt violation.
He is also a suspect for two armed robberies in both Elgin and Aiken where the car he was driving was used as the getaway vehicle. Jackson is a suspect in the initial carjacking of the vehicle in Columbia, SC as well.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
Multiple agencies are assisting with the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.