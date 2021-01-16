Sumter School District extends virtual learning through February 1

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, the Sumter School District announced it will continue virtual instruction through February 1.
District officials cite the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases as the reason for the decision.
“While no decision is easy, this is one that was not taken lightly and was made in conjunction with feedback from medical professionals, district leadership, and our principals and teachers,” district officials said.
Sumter School District said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and staff availability as the district approaches February 1.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.