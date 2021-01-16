SC Hospital Association: Hospitals will receive ‘significantly less’ COVID-19 vaccine next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina hospitals will be getting “significantly less” COVID-19 vaccines next week, according to officials with the South Carolina Hospital Association.
According to SCHA officials, they were told Friday morning by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control that the quantity would be less than hospitals requested and will be receiving only a quarter of the initial doses requested from DHEC.
“The state expects to receive the same amount of Pfizer vaccine next week that we have been getting, but hospital requests this week totaled four times that amount,” SCHA officials said. “Hospitals will receive 100% of the second doses they requested, but only 20-25% of the first doses they specified.”
SCHA officials said state hospitals are aggressively ramping up vaccination efforts through walk-in events, online appointments, and mass vaccination sites.
“Unfortunately, we have learned that next week, we will only receive a quarter of the initial doses that we requested from DHEC,” SCHA officials said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to accelerate the distribution of these vaccines as part of the state’s vaccination plan. We need more vaccines from Washington in order to get the job done.”
Also on Friday night, officials with Beaufort Memorial Hospital said they were canceling COVID-19 vaccination appointments after the hospital says it was informed it would not receive the expected dosage shipments in the coming weeks.
According to information posted to the hospital’s website, officials were told that they “would not receive the more than 2,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine expected for delivery early next week, nor near equal distributions in the weeks coming.”
You can read the South Carolina Hospital Association’s full statement on the COVID-19 vaccinations for next wee below.
“This morning we were advised by DHEC that hospitals will receive significantly less vaccine next week than they requested. The state expects to receive the same amount of Pfizer vaccine next week that we have been getting, but hospital requests this week totaled four times that amount. Hospitals will receive 100% of the second doses they requested, but only 20-25% of the first doses they specified.”
South Carolina’s hospitals are aggressively ramping up vaccination efforts through walk-in events, online appointments, and mass vaccination sites. Unfortunately, we have learned that next week, we will only receive a quarter of the initial doses that we requested from DHEC. We will continue to do everything in our power to accelerate the distribution of these vaccines as part of the state’s vaccination plan. We need more vaccines from Washington in order to get the job done.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.