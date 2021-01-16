One dead in single-vehicle collision on Sharon Church Rd in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on Sharon Church Road near Antioch Church Road.
The accident occurred on January 15 shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Officials say a Chevrolet Pickup truck was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the roadway, corrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, hit a phone box, and overturned several times.
The driver, 53-year-old Walter Mark Cassidy, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
