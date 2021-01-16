Man in custody after early morning Aiken County fight turned deadly

Deputies say they were called to 145 Inez Lane around 3:30 a.m. in response to a person being reportedly injured after an altercation. When they arrived, they say they located 44-year-old Jesse Dale Senterfeit in the back bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his face. Aiken County EMS took Senterfeit to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:40 a.m.