Horry County Police details procession to MUSC for fallen officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department has announced details of a procession for one of their own who died in the line of duty.
HCPD announced Saturday that an escort for Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday from the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building in Conway. The procession route to MUSC in Charleston will be going through N. Main Street, Highway 701 South, Highway 17 South through Georgetown before arriving at MUSC.
HONORING LANCE CPL. MELTON “FOX” GORE
The return route from Charleston will go through Highway 17 North, Highway 701 North, Highway 501 before arriving on Wright Boulevard at Latimer’s Funeral Home in Conway.
The department also says members of the community are invited the line the escort route. Those who choose to do so are also encouraged to do so safely and responsibly, as well as wearing a mask when appropriate.
“HCPD would like to express thanks to all those from neighboring public safety agencies who will participate in tomorrow’s escort,” the department said in a statement. “The department greatly appreciates the support as we work to send our brother in law enforcement off to his eternal rest.”
Gore’s funeral is set to take place Wednesday, with a public visitation the day prior.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.