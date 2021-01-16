Deputies in Kershaw Co. seek ‘porch pirate’ wanted for stealing package

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a package from a resident’s porch.
The incident happened at a home in Elgin.
If you know this person or know their whereabouts, please call Investigators Erin Miles at 803-425-1512.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
