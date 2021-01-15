Three S.C. representatives file bill calling for term limits for U.S. House, Senate seats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Three South Carolina representatives filed a bill calling for term limits for those who serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.
That bill was filed Jan. 14 by Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville; Rep. Robert J. “RJ May III, R-Lexington; and Rep. Cally R. “Cal” Forrest, R-Saluda.
It states that the General Assembly of S.C. requests the U.S. Congress to call a convention pursuant to Article V of the Constitution for “the sole and express purpose of proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to set a limit on the number of terms” a person may serve in the U.S. House and the Senate.
“Be it further resolved that the General Assembly insists that the convention be solely limited to strict consideration of the subject matter contained in this resolution and that the United States Congress enact a severe criminal penalty for persons who violate the finite scope of the call,” the resolution states.
The proposal asks that the application remain open until legislatures of at least two-thirds of the several states have made applications on the same subject.
The bill has been referred to the Committee on Judiciary.
