Sumter Police in search of woman wanted in connection with attempted armed robbery
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 14, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 6:40 AM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Tykiauana Oliver following an attempted armed robbery that took place on Thursday.

Officials said the 19-year-old Manning woman was seen with two others at the time of the incident that happened around 4:30 p.m. at a motel on Broad Street.

If you see Oliver or know her whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

