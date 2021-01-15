Sumter Police in search of woman wanted in connection with attempted armed robbery

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Tykiauana Oliver following an attempted armed robbery that took place on Thursday.
Officials said the 19-year-old Manning woman was seen with two others at the time of the incident that happened around 4:30 p.m. at a motel on Broad Street.
If you see Oliver or know her whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
