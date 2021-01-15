Prisma Health to open drive-thru vaccine center in Columbia on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As many South Carolinians are hoping to secure their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, Prisma Health is ramping up efforts to get the vaccine administered.
On Friday, officials with Prisma Health announced the company would be opening a community COVID-19 vaccine center in the Midlands.
The drive-thru location will open on January 18 and will be located at 22 National Guard Road at Gamecock Park.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. However, vaccinations will only be given at the site by appointment.
The center will be one of two Prisma Health vaccine centers they will open in the state on Monday.
Ultimately, the goal for Prisma Health is to administer 10,000 shots every day by the end of next week. However, officials expressed concerns Friday that the company would not have enough vaccines to administer.
According to Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma has received 7,800 vaccine doses and requested 58,500 for next week.
“We’re not sure we’ll receive what we need,” she said. “Based on the current demand and current supply of vaccines coupled with next week’s Tuesday shipment, we will run out of vaccines next week if we do not receive this additional excess inventory. Whatever we’ve received, we’ve administered or there’s someone in line with an appointment scheduled to receive it and that’s before we ramp up our vaccinations from the 2,500 we were doing yesterday to our 10,000 goal next Friday.”
Prisma Health officials said they received pre-schedule information for more than 78,000 people to set appointments for the vaccine. Staff members are working to create appointments from that information.
For those who qualify to receive their vaccine in Phase 1A (frontline workers and residents ages 70 and up), you may visit this link or call 1-833-2PRISMA (1-833-277-4762) to begin the process to set an appointment.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.