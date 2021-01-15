Prisma Health to open drive-thru vaccine center in Columbia on Monday

“We’re not sure we’ll receive what we need,” she said. “Based on the current demand and current supply of vaccines coupled with next week’s Tuesday shipment, we will run out of vaccines next week if we do not receive this additional excess inventory. Whatever we’ve received, we’ve administered or there’s someone in line with an appointment scheduled to receive it and that’s before we ramp up our vaccinations from the 2,500 we were doing yesterday to our 10,000 goal next Friday.”