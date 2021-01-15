Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Earl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Earl! He is 6-years-old and looking for a loving home.
He can be interactive, talkative and energetic but also settles down and relaxes very nicely. This well-rounded, friendly fellow is a great listener and sits beautifully for treats.
Earl was rescued from one of the local municipal shelters. He had some hair loss on his neck which was probably from a collar being too tight.
His teeth are quite ground down which can happen for many different reasons. We assume that he was probably not in the most loving and attentive of homes.
Earl’s only fault is being dog reactive so he will need to be in a home preferably without any other pets. Other than that, he really is the perfect companion for any family!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
