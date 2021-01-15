First Alert Forecast: Cold & windy today, a little warmer next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for cold temps and gusty winds through the day today. Warmer temps for next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Windy and cold today with temps in the mid to upper 40s but feeling like the upper 30s to low 40s.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect today with gusts to 30-35 mph.
· Sunday we’ll see more sunshine with highs in the low 50s.
· MLK Day on Monday will bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
· Rain chances increase by Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Sunshine and clouds through the day today but windy too! We’ll see highs climb only into the mid to upper 40s but with the wind it will feel like the upper 30s to low 40s. We could see gusts to 35 MPH. A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect today.
It will be cold tonight with temps falling into the 20s. For Sunday, we’re expecting low 50s with sunshine and clouds. It will be breezy at times but not as windy as today.
MLK Day on Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 50s.
Showers move in on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
Today: Sunshine and clouds with gusts to 35 MPH. Temps in mid to upper 40s but feeling colder.
Tonight: Clear and cold with temps in the 20s and breezy at times.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in low 50s but feeling like the 40s with the wind.
MLK Day: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs around 60.
