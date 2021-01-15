Deputies investigating crash involving SC trooper

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper collided with a vehicle while it was pursuing another vehicle in Orangeburg County Wednesday night.
The crash happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. near the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
While troopers were in the area of the Walmart on North Road near Orangeburg County investigating the fatality, he said a vehicle drove through the scene and struck the body of the pedestrian.
“After striking the pedestrian the vehicle left the scene,” he said.
A trooper activated his emergency equipment and attempted to catch up to the vehicle that left the scene, Collins said.
At that point, the trooper’s vehicle struck another vehicle entering the road from a private driveway.
Troopers have not said whether the crash involved injuries.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash, Collins said.
