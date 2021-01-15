CPD: Man arrested in connection with Finlay Park shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday at Finlay Park.
Abdue Castleberry has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The shooting, according to police, happened near the enclosed stage area. A man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. Officials said the victim is in surgery at this time but is expected to be okay.
Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of the Columbia Police Department said investigators believe this incident started as an argument that eventually turned physical.
Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.
“We believe that the victim knows the suspect,” Kelly said. “We’re doing an area canvas with our K9 unit and also speaking to some witnesses that were in the park and just trying to get an understanding of what really took place in an attempt to strengthen the case.”
Castleberry was detained near the crime scene and questioned by investigators shortly after the shooting.
Castleberry has also been charged with the distribution of crack cocaine in connection with an incident that occurred in February. He was out on bond for a similar charge at the time of last year’s alleged crime.
Castleberry is being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.