19-year-old koala, considered one of world’s oldest, dies at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the world’s oldest koalas has died at the age of 19 at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, the zoo announced Wednesday.
“We’re very sad to announce the loss of Riverbanks’ beloved koala, Lottie,” the zoo posted on Facebook.
Lottie came to Riverbanks in 2003 as a gift from Queensland, Australia.
During her time here she raised 11 joeys, giving life to 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, the zoo said.
“Lottie was a favorite among guests and staff alike and will always be remembered as an iconic ambassador for koalas,” the post said.
