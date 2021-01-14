Statue of A’ja Wilson unveiled outside of Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of South Carolina’s most decorated and most popular women’s basketball players is now immortalized outside of Colonial Life Arena.
On Thursday, a statue of A’ja Wilson was unveiled just outside of the front entrance of Colonial Life Arena.
The plan to erect the statue was announced back in 2018 during UofSC’s commencement ceremony following Wilson’s senior season. One year later, the statue’s design was revealed after the project was approved by the University Design Review Committee.
Wilson was instrumental in helping the Gamecocks win four consecutive SEC women’s basketball regular season and tournament titles during her time in Columbia.
The Heathwood Hall product averaged 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game during her career with the Gamecocks. While doing so, she collected several accolades on her way to helping the Gamecocks capture the program’s first ever national title during her junior season. One year later, Wilson was named the consensus National Player of the Year.
Wilson went on to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. In three years in the league, Wilson has been named a two-time WNBA All-Star and the 2020 WNBA’s Most Valuable Player.
