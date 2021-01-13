SkyView
SLED issues warrant for ex-Kershaw Co. deputy accused of assault and battery

By Emery Glover
Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued an arrest warrant for a former Kershaw County deputy accused of assault and battery.

The arrest warrant states that Johnathan Goldsmith is facing charges for second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office during an incident that happened in October 2020.

The warrant says Goldsmith used “an unreasonable amount of force” against a man during the incident. It also states that Goldsmith punched the man in the abdomen, head, and neck areas, used “a conducted electrical weapon” several times to shock the victim, and closed the door on the victim’s leg several times.

The warrant alleges that these actions caused the man to become unconscious and he suffered a broken jaw, lost several teeth, and suffered injuries to the head and neck areas.

SLED issued the warrant for Goldsmith after reviewing witness statements and body camera video footage.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan fired Goldsmith from the sheriff’s office on Nov. 13, 2020.

